Project Veritas Video: SARS COVID-2 Origins the malfeasance of our own government

Dr. Anthony Fauci has testified that the American government has nothing to do with funding of the gain of function research that occurred at the Wuhan University. However, Documents from DARPA or the Defense Action Research Projects which is a part of the Defense Department confirmed that the Ecohealth alliance group submitted a request to perform gain of function research which was trying to study gain of function or the juicing up of bat coronaviruses. In fact, these documents prove that Anthony Fauci at the NIAID DID green light this dangerous gain of function research and even now is still unwilling to take any responsibility for the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Steven Walker the head of DARPA admitted on video that gain of function is the powering up of microorganisms. A report by Major Joseph Murphy showed that DARPA did initially reject the gain of function on the grounds of the moratorium that was put in place to curb this dangerous research and yet Dr. Anthony Fauci and Ecohealth alliance continued this gain of function research in China and in undisclosed laboratories in the US anyway. So here’s the question, if the people who manufacture our nuclear weapons decided that gain of function was too dangerous to experiment on, why did the NHS, NAIAID, and ecohealth alliance recklessly disregard the risks involved and changed the definition of ‘gain of function’ in order to continue funding it?