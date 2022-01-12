BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Project Veritas Video: SARS COVID-2 Origins the malfeasance of our own government
Tom's Channel
Tom's Channel
18 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
92 views • January 12, 2022
Dr. Anthony Fauci has testified that the American government has nothing to do with funding of the gain of function research that occurred at the Wuhan University. However, Documents from DARPA or the Defense Action Research Projects which is a part of the Defense Department confirmed that the Ecohealth alliance group submitted a request to perform gain of function research which was trying to study gain of function or the juicing up of bat coronaviruses. In fact, these documents prove that Anthony Fauci at the NIAID DID green light this dangerous gain of function research and even now is still unwilling to take any responsibility for the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Steven Walker the head of DARPA admitted on video that gain of function is the powering up of microorganisms. A report by Major Joseph Murphy showed that DARPA did initially reject the gain of function on the grounds of the moratorium that was put in place to curb this dangerous research and yet Dr. Anthony Fauci and Ecohealth alliance continued this gain of function research in China and in undisclosed laboratories in the US anyway. So here’s the question, if the people who manufacture our nuclear weapons decided that gain of function was too dangerous to experiment on, why did the NHS, NAIAID, and ecohealth alliance recklessly disregard the risks involved and changed the definition of ‘gain of function’ in order to continue funding it?
Keywords
rand paulproject veritasanthony faucicovid-19
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Report: U.S. Voters Turning to Chatbots for Election-Related Information

Report: U.S. Voters Turning to Chatbots for Election-Related Information

Douglas Harrington
China overtakes Czech Republic and Spain to become Germany&#8217;s top car supplier

China overtakes Czech Republic and Spain to become Germany’s top car supplier

Cassie B.
Why Trump Will Likely Ban Diesel Exports &#8230; and Europe Will Have Only Itself to Blame

Why Trump Will Likely Ban Diesel Exports … and Europe Will Have Only Itself to Blame

Mike Adams
Trump: U.S. and Iranian Officials Hold Three-Hour Meeting at UN Sidelines

Trump: U.S. and Iranian Officials Hold Three-Hour Meeting at UN Sidelines

Garrison Vance
U.S., Denmark, Greenland Sign &#8220;Forever&#8221; Arctic Security Deal

U.S., Denmark, Greenland Sign “Forever” Arctic Security Deal

Morgan S. Verity
U.S. Prepares Sweeping Sanctions to Dismantle ICC, Report Says

U.S. Prepares Sweeping Sanctions to Dismantle ICC, Report Says

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy