Large Mobile Pallet Deck on The Cheap - No Zoning BS Required
Luptopia
Published 20 hours ago

Want to build a large deck but don't have the money. Pallet decks can be built very cheaply and fast. As long as you don't pour footers, in most areas no zoning is required for a free floating deck. We made this 12 by 32 foot deck in just 2 days so we had a floor for our wall tent. We designed this so it can easily breakdown and be moved around your property.

Keywords
homesteadinghow-tobuilding

