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We have had problems around here. 13% of the population 56% of the violent crimes. Half of that are male so 7% of blacks are responsible for 56% of the crime in all of Amerika. Statistics are racist.
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20 views • December 05, 2021
We have had problems around here.
13% of the population 56% of the violent crimes. Half of that are male so 7% of blacks are responsible for 56% of the crime in all of Amerika. Statistics are racist.
13% of the population 56% of the violent crimes. Half of that are male so 7% of blacks are responsible for 56% of the crime in all of Amerika. Statistics are racist.
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