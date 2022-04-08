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Travel Hacking Central America: Costa Rica and Panama 🎙️ Limitless Mindset Podcast #12
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32 views • April 08, 2022
Suntanned and fresh back in the states, Jonathan shares travel hacks and tips for getting the most out of a trip to Central America in this episode. Woody shares several travel resources that may just save your trip from disaster. We discuss making friends and going on a "technology cleanse" while traveling.
4:20 Why get outside of your geographic comfort zone
5:50 The three types of travel
9:50 How to get free room and board abroad
12:50 Vagabonding in Central America
16:04 Spanish language learning hacks
25:50 Woody’s travel tips
29:55 Getting around Central America
33:13 Staying at hostels
36:16 How to stay healthy while traveling
40:35 How to handle money abroad
42:55 Doing a "technology cleanse”
48:30 Travel hacks and resources
52:56 Where to spend time in Central America
📑 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/171-travel-hacking-central-america
Confused?
Invest at least $100 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $100 to [email protected]
Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app
https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858
Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership
Support My Work
Shop the Limitless Health Store
https://store.limitlessmindset.com/
My books
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books
Donate cryptocurrency
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
https://twitter.com/jroseland
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Medium
https://roselandj.medium.com/
on Gab
https://gab.com/jroseland
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@jroseland:f916013d3e35b1fdf9d25db488ec9ea5cd15b434
on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jroseland/
on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/jroseland
on Telegram
https://t.me/limitlessjr
I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
4:20 Why get outside of your geographic comfort zone
5:50 The three types of travel
9:50 How to get free room and board abroad
12:50 Vagabonding in Central America
16:04 Spanish language learning hacks
25:50 Woody’s travel tips
29:55 Getting around Central America
33:13 Staying at hostels
36:16 How to stay healthy while traveling
40:35 How to handle money abroad
42:55 Doing a "technology cleanse”
48:30 Travel hacks and resources
52:56 Where to spend time in Central America
📑 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/171-travel-hacking-central-america
Confused?
Invest at least $100 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $100 to [email protected]
Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app
https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858
Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership
Support My Work
Shop the Limitless Health Store
https://store.limitlessmindset.com/
My books
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books
Donate cryptocurrency
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
https://twitter.com/jroseland
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Medium
https://roselandj.medium.com/
on Gab
https://gab.com/jroseland
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@jroseland:f916013d3e35b1fdf9d25db488ec9ea5cd15b434
on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jroseland/
on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/jroseland
on Telegram
https://t.me/limitlessjr
I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
Keywords
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