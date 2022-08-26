The Jabs.. Your Health.. and Much More!

Dr. Jessie Keener, a Naturopath drops a lot of truth bombs on this edition of Renegade Media News. She has spent 38 years in the world of natural health and has seen the workings of modern medicine first-hand and is on a mission to help inform as many people as possible about the dangers of the jabs.

Plus, a look forward to what might happen when we get to the other side of everything we are going through now. You'll appreciate her positive outlook on things to come.

And we both talk about the what and the when we expect things to go south.. coming very soon!



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