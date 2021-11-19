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Jesus said "throw it to me."...and I Threw it and I saw Jesus Catch it...
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40 views • November 19, 2021
Jesus said "throw it to me."...and I Threw it and I saw Jesus Catch it...
1 Peter 5:7 KJV
“Casting all your care upon him; for he careth for you.”
Receive this message.
God Bless!
#cast-your-cares
#jesus
#peter
#message
#kjv
cast your cares,
jesus,
1 peter kjv,
throw,
message,lord,church,his,catch,saw,it,and,said,1 peter,5:7,kjv,peter
1 Peter 5:7 KJV
“Casting all your care upon him; for he careth for you.”
Receive this message.
God Bless!
#cast-your-cares
#jesus
#peter
#message
#kjv
cast your cares,
jesus,
1 peter kjv,
throw,
message,lord,church,his,catch,saw,it,and,said,1 peter,5:7,kjv,peter
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