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Témoignage de Philippe Merle - Décès post vaccin anti-covid son fils 41 ans
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0 view • May 27, 2021
Philippe Merle a perdu son fils âgé de 41 ans quelques heures après la première injection. Il lance un appel à la population. Un appel à la fois humain et plein de bon sens. Un appel à ne pas avoir peur et à ouvrir son esprit, sa conscience à de nouvelles formes de pensée, à de nouvelles "vérités". A partager largement. Merci à vous.
Covid vaccine reactions (doc pdf à télécharger et diffuser sur décès et effets secondaires graves) :
https://urlzs.com/vcQF7
Liens vers les sites / illustrations:
▶️
https://reinfocovid.fr/
▶️
https://stopcovid19.today/
▶️
https://www.aimsib.org/
▶️
https://manifestes-libertes.org/
▶️
https://www.francesoir.fr/
▶️
https://reaction19.fr/
Tweet à partager
https://twitter.com/GaumontRene/status/1397124337921052672?s=20
https://twitter.com/ZAPPING39426219/status/1397086669065621505?s=20
Covid vaccine reactions (doc pdf à télécharger et diffuser sur décès et effets secondaires graves) :
https://urlzs.com/vcQF7
Liens vers les sites / illustrations:
▶️
https://reinfocovid.fr/
▶️
https://stopcovid19.today/
▶️
https://www.aimsib.org/
▶️
https://manifestes-libertes.org/
▶️
https://www.francesoir.fr/
▶️
https://reaction19.fr/
Tweet à partager
https://twitter.com/GaumontRene/status/1397124337921052672?s=20
https://twitter.com/ZAPPING39426219/status/1397086669065621505?s=20
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