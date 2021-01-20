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Benefits of Structured Water with Clayton Nolte
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202 views • January 20, 2021
Dynamically Enhanced Structured Water - What IS it, how does it work?
A decade ago, Clayton Nolte created the first structured water device.
Since then, there have been imposters - but nothing beats the original!
Retired now, but willing to come onto our call and share his brilliance and impart much wisdom and knowledge with us about a subject which affects ALL of us - and yet can be so simple to have the very best of!
www,crystalhealingwater.com
TWITTER = https://twitter.com/GraceWithGlory1
YOUTUBE= https://www.youtube.com/c/GraceWithGloryFromChicago
FACEBOOK = https://www.facebook.com/GraceWithGlory
A decade ago, Clayton Nolte created the first structured water device.
Since then, there have been imposters - but nothing beats the original!
Retired now, but willing to come onto our call and share his brilliance and impart much wisdom and knowledge with us about a subject which affects ALL of us - and yet can be so simple to have the very best of!
www,crystalhealingwater.com
TWITTER = https://twitter.com/GraceWithGlory1
YOUTUBE= https://www.youtube.com/c/GraceWithGloryFromChicago
FACEBOOK = https://www.facebook.com/GraceWithGlory
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