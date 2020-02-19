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11C. Illustrated Parables of Jesus The Sower
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14 views • February 19, 2020
The Sower is the third in a series of illustrated parables from the teachings of Jesus. From the parable of the sower, we learn how to inspire others. Faithfulness in preaching the gospel (in accord with Jesus’ teachings) will yield the fruits of the spirit in our hearts, whether or not we win a lot of converts.
CREDITS Images: https://www.flickr.com/ - "The Good Shepherd 24 Atkinson Fox" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/1iJz67) CC BY 2.0 - "Red Chinese Bamboo Background Pattern" by Sherrie Thai of ShaireProductions.com (https://goo.gl/TS9R2D) CC BY 2.0 - "Stubborn goat" by Thomas Quine (https://goo.gl/bJUmES) CC BY 2.0 https://commons.wiki.org - "A man sows seeds; representing the parable of the sower." by Welcome Images (https://goo.gl/p7C6zh) CC BY 4.0 - "Sleep Walk" by Azzah B.A. (https://goo.gl/uF1AXm) CC BY 4.0 (edited) Videos: https://www.youtube.com/ - "Benny Hinn - God's Heart for Souls" by Hallel Eldad (https://goo.gl/vR2Qj8) Creative Commons - "Water The Seed Get Wet" by Bishop TD Jakes (https://goo.gl/Qwubcc) Creative Commons - "Fertile Soil" by Grace Ev. Lutheran Church (https://goo.gl/K43PBb) Creative Commons - "The Parable of the Sower, Part 1" by Bayless Conley Sermons 2015 (https://goo.gl/PjRqBs) Creative Commons - "Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes" by Kelly Kochanski Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
CREDITS Images: https://www.flickr.com/ - "The Good Shepherd 24 Atkinson Fox" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/1iJz67) CC BY 2.0 - "Red Chinese Bamboo Background Pattern" by Sherrie Thai of ShaireProductions.com (https://goo.gl/TS9R2D) CC BY 2.0 - "Stubborn goat" by Thomas Quine (https://goo.gl/bJUmES) CC BY 2.0 https://commons.wiki.org - "A man sows seeds; representing the parable of the sower." by Welcome Images (https://goo.gl/p7C6zh) CC BY 4.0 - "Sleep Walk" by Azzah B.A. (https://goo.gl/uF1AXm) CC BY 4.0 (edited) Videos: https://www.youtube.com/ - "Benny Hinn - God's Heart for Souls" by Hallel Eldad (https://goo.gl/vR2Qj8) Creative Commons - "Water The Seed Get Wet" by Bishop TD Jakes (https://goo.gl/Qwubcc) Creative Commons - "Fertile Soil" by Grace Ev. Lutheran Church (https://goo.gl/K43PBb) Creative Commons - "The Parable of the Sower, Part 1" by Bayless Conley Sermons 2015 (https://goo.gl/PjRqBs) Creative Commons - "Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes" by Kelly Kochanski Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
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