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Radiation Matters: Crater Earth - Black X Star (Full) [15.01.2022]
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83 views • January 14, 2022
"The Sun machine is gonna go down and we are gonna have a party..." - David Bowie
To understand this video better you might have to watch my previous Crater Earth videos.
After initiating its first attack through the Saturn polar configuratio , the parasite has pressurized our hearths and Earths bio-field with thousands of years of deception with war , hate , racism, isolation and many other unloving projections on humanity,
We are under pressure as powers are centralising its energy field in order to create a split in society and families using fear and ignorence of the self.
By increasing acidic levels in our evironment, humanity is facing a tough and full-hearted time of spiritual and physical pressure, will we allow the parasite to gain fully access to our torus field or are we gonna energize our own hearts to return the balance to save our world and our crater?
Eric Dollard https://ericpdollard.com/
Movie clips from: David Bowie - Black Star 2015
Prometheus 2012
Wrath of the Titans 2012
12 Monkeys 1995
300 - 2007
Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus 2009
--
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 1 - 38 links) - How to Mass Hypnose an entire population?
Mass Psychosis: A severe mental disorder in which thought and emotions are so impaired that contact is lost with external reality....
There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'! - 'Those That Fail to Learn From Histori, Are Doomed to Repeat is' - George Satayana
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth - Part 1 - 4 [Belgium 2017 - 2018]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vPhIxDfpohm8/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth - Part 5 - 8 [Belgium 2018 - 2019]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/okFqczBisEJ2/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 9 - 12) [Belgium 2019]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QhxfnHoWXHHr/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 13 - 16) [Belgium 2019]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sNasLDFxs970/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 17 - 20) [Belgium, Jan - Marts 2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sLY0APmBC7Kd/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 21 - 24) [Belgium, 2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oHynf4AEOIAb/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 25 - 28) [Belgium, 2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6EWuYaEdihlt/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 29 - 32) [Belgium, 2020-2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/L4Ry8HFLSjKN/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 33 - 36) [Belgium, 1 Feb - 1 May 2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uVVdSJ7RMMEr/
Crater Earth: In Search of the Hidden 'BenBen Stone' (Part 37) [01.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/O9QzHd2ygWuR/
Crater Earth: In Search of the Hidden 'BenBen Stone' (Part 38) [01.12.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RZW2NHPqTtfb/
--
October 20th, 2021
69 views
Radiation Matters
@RadiationMatters
26 Followers
https://odysee.com/@RadiationMatters:3/Bstar:a
https://odysee.com/@RadiationMatters:3
--
Radiation Matters
Published June 15, 2021
171 Views
https://rumble.com/vikyel-crater-earth-black-x-star.html
https://rumble.com/c/c-631773
To understand this video better you might have to watch my previous Crater Earth videos.
After initiating its first attack through the Saturn polar configuratio , the parasite has pressurized our hearths and Earths bio-field with thousands of years of deception with war , hate , racism, isolation and many other unloving projections on humanity,
We are under pressure as powers are centralising its energy field in order to create a split in society and families using fear and ignorence of the self.
By increasing acidic levels in our evironment, humanity is facing a tough and full-hearted time of spiritual and physical pressure, will we allow the parasite to gain fully access to our torus field or are we gonna energize our own hearts to return the balance to save our world and our crater?
Eric Dollard https://ericpdollard.com/
Movie clips from: David Bowie - Black Star 2015
Prometheus 2012
Wrath of the Titans 2012
12 Monkeys 1995
300 - 2007
Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus 2009
--
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 1 - 38 links) - How to Mass Hypnose an entire population?
Mass Psychosis: A severe mental disorder in which thought and emotions are so impaired that contact is lost with external reality....
There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'! - 'Those That Fail to Learn From Histori, Are Doomed to Repeat is' - George Satayana
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth - Part 1 - 4 [Belgium 2017 - 2018]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vPhIxDfpohm8/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth - Part 5 - 8 [Belgium 2018 - 2019]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/okFqczBisEJ2/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 9 - 12) [Belgium 2019]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QhxfnHoWXHHr/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 13 - 16) [Belgium 2019]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sNasLDFxs970/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 17 - 20) [Belgium, Jan - Marts 2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sLY0APmBC7Kd/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 21 - 24) [Belgium, 2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oHynf4AEOIAb/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 25 - 28) [Belgium, 2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6EWuYaEdihlt/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 29 - 32) [Belgium, 2020-2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/L4Ry8HFLSjKN/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 33 - 36) [Belgium, 1 Feb - 1 May 2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uVVdSJ7RMMEr/
Crater Earth: In Search of the Hidden 'BenBen Stone' (Part 37) [01.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/O9QzHd2ygWuR/
Crater Earth: In Search of the Hidden 'BenBen Stone' (Part 38) [01.12.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RZW2NHPqTtfb/
--
October 20th, 2021
69 views
Radiation Matters
@RadiationMatters
26 Followers
https://odysee.com/@RadiationMatters:3/Bstar:a
https://odysee.com/@RadiationMatters:3
--
Radiation Matters
Published June 15, 2021
171 Views
https://rumble.com/vikyel-crater-earth-black-x-star.html
https://rumble.com/c/c-631773
Keywords
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