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6/05/2022 Miles Guo’ GETTR: The celebration of the New Federal State of China’s second anniversary concluded successfully, with the new faces from each Himalaya Farm being the biggest highlights. The New Federal State of China is going straight up, while the CCP is going straight down and has no friends left in the world