Is San Francisco Worse Than a Third World Country?

Stefan Molyneux has a powerful conversation with Ellen Lee Zhou, a passionate and outspoken woman running for Mayor of San Francisco.



www.ellenformayor2019.com



From her web site:



San Francisco (SF) has been declined in basic services such as education, law enforcement, transportation, public safety, housing, health care, taxation, voter rights, home ownership and so on. It is time for you to vote for a change!



SF has been a lawless city for years. We have no rule of law in SF! SF has about 900,000 residents, with a $12.3 billion-dollar budget a year and almost 32,000 government employees, no one should suffer and die on the streets! Yet, we have 21,000 homeless suffering and dying on the streets! 25,000 drug abusers, users and dealers dominate our streets and the government / taxpayers pay for the free illegal drug needles that support drug dealers! The government gives out five million free needles a year and collects less than half of these free needles back! Car break-ins are non-stop daily. The government lacks solutions to solve crimes that target minority people! Many tenants are abused by failing housing polices with the lack of affordable housing at the same time, we have 50,000 plus apartments unable to be put on the market to help teachers, workers and families.



The rich grows richer and the poor become poorer! The working families are struggling paycheck to paycheck! If you don’t like what you see, vote for me Ellen for Mayor! Together, we will rebuild a government with law and order to protect our wealth and health!



The current administration does not follow the United States Constitution putting your and my health and wealth at risk. We are not protected by our current administration! It is time for you to stand up and say no to an out-of-control mono-party government! We, the people formed this country, state and city! We, the people government, are the solution to winning back San Francisco! I will reform government with ethics and integrity t..