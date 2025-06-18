Big FLASHES & booms as Israeli defense systems try to block missiles

Big FLASHES and booms as Israeli defense systems try to block missiles

IRGC announced they are using Fatah missiles to beat the Iron Dome interception.

🚨 Iran uses Fattah-1 missiles in the 11th wave — IRGC

Introduced in 2023, Iran's Fattah-1 hypersonic missile has a range of 1,400 km and can carry a payload of 350–450 kg.

"This nighttime missile attack demonstrated that we have complete control over [Israel's] airspace," the IRGC statement read.

⚡️Trump:

