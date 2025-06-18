Big FLASHES & booms as Israeli defense systems try to block missiles

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Big FLASHES and booms as Israeli defense systems try to block missiles
IRGC announced they are using Fatah missiles to beat the Iron Dome interception.
🚨 Iran uses Fattah-1 missiles in the 11th wave — IRGC
Introduced in 2023, Iran's Fattah-1 hypersonic missile has a range of 1,400 km and can carry a payload of 350–450 kg.
"This nighttime missile attack demonstrated that we have complete control over [Israel's] airspace," the IRGC statement read.
Adding, from disillusioned:
⚡️Trump:
We need to take responsibility for saving the world from great evil.