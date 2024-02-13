the satanic Super Bowl -NOW THE END BEGINS-FEB 12 2024

I did not watch the Super Bowl last night, but I did follow some of the social media postings about it, and that was more than enough for me. It was a combination of the Roman Coliseum, Vanity Fair from The Pilgrim's Progress, and a visit to The Satanic Temple. From a biblical perspective, it was unsheeted Hell. On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, I have the flu and am not quite sure how much of a Podcast I can actually do today, but I would be remiss in my duties keeping you all informed about the end times if I didn't jump in to talk about some of these things. Last night's Super Bowl was set in an all-black stadium, the perfect venue for what took place. There were a lot of references to spirituality and to The Christ, but as far as I can see, no mention of the biblical Jesus of Nazareth at all. In fact, it was very much inline with the coming One World Religion under Antichrist. The 'He Gets Us' ad campaign show you that quite strongly. Today I want to break down some of the things that happened last night, for they are exactly what you'd expect to see here on Day 1,428 of 15 Days To Flatten The Curve.



