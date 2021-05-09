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松樹泡茶 防老通心血管 #Suramin (antidote to spike protein （S 蛋白） exposure)
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201 views • May 09, 2021
這是松針茶（pine needle tea / pine tea）的簡介。松針能夠用來製作蘇拉明（suramin），蘇拉明這個藥物是生化武器S蛋白（spike protein）的解藥。如果你近日接觸到接種了「新冠疫苗」的傻子，那麼你能夠通過松針茶自行解毒。可見：
https://www.nutritruth.org/single-post/pine-tea-possible-antidote-for-spike-protein-transmission
https://www.nutritruth.org/single-post/pine-tea-possible-antidote-for-spike-protein-transmission
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