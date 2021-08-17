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7grainsofsalt: Satan is Tampering with our DNA... [17.08.2021]
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64 views • August 17, 2021
Satan is Tampering with DNA: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Satan+is+Tampering+with+DNA.&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
YT took down 2 videos in a matter of moments. Why did they take mine down, but yet Dayz of Noah is still up? Hm!? I don't know, but I will add the link to watch. I will be uploading on this channel from now on.
Thank you for your kindness & support! Have a great day!
Video
-- - --
Dayz of Noah - https://youtu.be/AUTrgqsZCz4
-- -- --
Other videos and links that they talked about
-- -- --
Verizon commercial - https://youtu.be/GJFSskTiyVY
https://www.youtube.com/user/lineadesangre/videos
-- -- --
The Club of Rome - https://www.clubofrome.org/
-- -- --
More videos are on 7grainsofsalt2, Standing above the clouds - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC75UiLUE21UjiJl3kjbiPPA
261 views Aug 17, 2021
7grainsofsalt 3
608 subscribers
https://youtu.be/XH8pQtzM318
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEhZZ5KmCq2ik2Kv-q5e6XQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC75UiLUE21UjiJl3kjbiPPA
YT took down 2 videos in a matter of moments. Why did they take mine down, but yet Dayz of Noah is still up? Hm!? I don't know, but I will add the link to watch. I will be uploading on this channel from now on.
Thank you for your kindness & support! Have a great day!
Video
-- - --
Dayz of Noah - https://youtu.be/AUTrgqsZCz4
-- -- --
Other videos and links that they talked about
-- -- --
Verizon commercial - https://youtu.be/GJFSskTiyVY
https://www.youtube.com/user/lineadesangre/videos
-- -- --
The Club of Rome - https://www.clubofrome.org/
-- -- --
More videos are on 7grainsofsalt2, Standing above the clouds - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC75UiLUE21UjiJl3kjbiPPA
261 views Aug 17, 2021
7grainsofsalt 3
608 subscribers
https://youtu.be/XH8pQtzM318
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEhZZ5KmCq2ik2Kv-q5e6XQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC75UiLUE21UjiJl3kjbiPPA
Keywords
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