I TRIED TO TURN in MY REAL ID. Here's What Happened!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
LEARN MORE: https://www.cchfreedom.org/national-id/
Watch NEXT: • 🚨 REAL ID-- OPT OUT NOW!! (It's NOT T...
• REAL ID -- LOOK WHO IS BEHIND IT! 😳
👉 Join my free substack: https://peggyhall.substack.com
👉 New videos Mon-Fri at 6 pm pacific/9 pm eastern
👉 Subscribe to this channel so you don't miss out! @thehealthyamericanpeggyhall
🇺🇸 Wear your freedom: https://www.thehealthyamericanstore.org
NEED HELP❓ [email protected]