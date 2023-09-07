Create New Account
Matthew Hazen - MasterPeace Part 1
A Warrior Calls
2221 Subscribers
45 views
Published 17 hours ago

Thursday, September 7th, 2023 Live Stream - Part 2Guest: Matthew Hazen

MasterPeace Human Consciousness Support

https://bit.ly/awcmasterpeace


How does MasterPeace nutraceutical work?


Harmful POSITIVELY charged toxins, including heavy metals, take up residence in and around the tissues and cells in our body. Unfortunately, this is a modern-day fact. However!… undigestible nanometer-sized Clinoptilolite Zeolite Mineral, found in MasterPeace, is a safe NEGATIVELY charged mineral that magnetically finds and traps these positively charged “forever chemical” toxins. The body then expels the Zeolite Mineral WITH the poisons attached!


At the same time, MasterPeace replaces the heavy metals and toxins with nutrient dense structured marine plasma containing 96 organic-minerals in a perfect ratio. MasterPeace is infused/embedded with: Bio-Photonics, Terahertz, Magnetism and Scalar/Aether energy which provides a consistent high-consciousness field in and around the bottle, profoundly supporting your healing journey.


MasterPeace's Social Media Groups:


Telegram Link: https://t.me/+KtU751iaFBhhZGQx


Facebook Main Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/235836669061851/?ref=share


Facebook Pets Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/784760153290171/?ref=share


Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/masterpeacebyhcs/


Gab Social: https://gab.com/MasterPeacebyHCS


TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@masterpeace.by.hcs?lang=en




Christopher James' website www.awarriorcalls.com


www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: Link for live streams - Thurs 8pm EST

www.bit.ly/awcevidence: VERIFIED GLOBAL EVIDENCE COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is and has ALWAYS BEEN a LIE

https://bit.ly/awccolloidalsilver: Christopher's vault of colloidal silver resources

Contact: [email protected]


Bitcoin account: bc1q9a8laqth42cpgv8vnf38tt9dakc3jvu0kxseen


www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!

email: [email protected]


Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.


Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream


Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?."

Keywords
5gtruthfederal reservecommon lawnwojusticefraudrespecthidden truthmalfeasanceprosecutionjudgeslawyerssolutionstrespasscentral banksa warrior callscourt filingsmasterpeacematthew hazenhuman consciousness supportmvaccinations

