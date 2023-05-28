Biohacking Prevention: +30 prescient hacks for averting disease, illness & chronic conditions

There's an astounding difference in the cost of preventing common chronic illnesses and diseases versus treating or curing them, both in money and time spent suffering. The good news is that the cost of preventing chronic health issues and disease is between 5% - 10% of the cost of treating and curing them if they arise. It's just smart to invest in prevention.In this guide to biohacking prevention, I'll share the lesser-known and practiced prevention best practices, tools, and strategies.





