FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: PSALM 149:1-9, Holy Sabbath Prayer, 20250531

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

1. I praise You, my YAHWEH. I sing unto You, JEHOVAH TSIDKENU, the LORD GOD my RIGHTEOUSNESS a new song, and Your praise in the congregation of saints:

2. Let Israel and Christians rejoice in You, our Almighty who made us: we the children of Zion will be joyful in You, YAHWEH our King.

3. We shall praise Your Name in the dance: we shall sing praises unto You, JEHOVAH TSIDKENU with the timbrel, harp, and organ.

4. For You, our YAHWEH taketh pleasure in Your people: You will beautify the meek with Salvation.

5. Your saints shall be joyful in glory: we shall sing aloud upon our beds.

6. The high praises of our JEHOVAH will be in our mouths, and a two-edged Gospel sword of the Spirit in our hearts;

7-9 omitted due to space



