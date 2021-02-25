Spinning The Turbines

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Tony Heller
The wind turbines have shut down in Texas, and now green energy scamsters are spinning the truth to place the blame on somebody else. YouTube shut me down for two weeks and has made it clear to me that they intend to silence me. Please subscribe to https://newtube.app/TonyHeller or https://rumble.com/user/tonyheller