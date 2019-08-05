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Bongino blasts 'disturbing, grotesque' trend to politicize tragedy
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14 views • August 05, 2019
Blaming President Trump for mass shootings takes away focus from what is going on with our culture, says Fox News contributor Dan Bongino, former Secret Service agent. #FoxNews
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