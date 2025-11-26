Joe Oltmann Untamed | Venezuela, Genesis Mission, Corruption & Fraud | 11.26.25

On today’s episode of Joe Oltmann Untamed, we hit the explosive developments from stolen elections to international intrigue. From whistleblowers risking their lives to expose rigged voting machines in Venezuela to massive U.S. military movements in Puerto Rico and around Venezuela, Joe breaks down the stakes and what it could mean for national security. This all has to do with election fraud, Tina Peters and the ongoing fight for election integrity.

The show turns to judicial corruption and fraud, highlighting activist judges and outrageous rulings that let serious criminals go free while punishing whistleblowers and patriots. From Minnesota’s $7.2 million welfare fraud reversal to child predator cases in Phoenix and judges openly admitting race guides their rulings, Joe exposes the rotten core of the judiciary and the political elite who shield them.

Finally, we explore corruption and sedition across the political and bureaucratic spectrum, from George Soros-linked nonprofits stirring rebellion in the military to elected officials allegedly stealing millions in public funds. With reports of DOJ employees facing terrorism charges for doxxing agents, and NYC council members melting down over contract programs not going to minorities Joe Oltmann Untamed delivers unfiltered, truth-driven analysis you can’t afford to miss.





