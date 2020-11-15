© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kennedy - You are on the front line of the most important battle in history
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
61 views • November 15, 2020
You are on the front line of the most important battle in history.
The battle to save democracy, freedom, human liberty and human dignity,
from this totalitarian cartel, that is trying to rob us of the rights that every human being is born with.
Thank you for your courage!
Thank you for your commitment!
Thank you for your brotherhood!
I can pledge to you, that I will go down, dying with my boots on,
fighting side by side with all of you, to make sure
we return these rights and preserve them for our children.
I will see all of you on the barricades!
The battle to save democracy, freedom, human liberty and human dignity,
from this totalitarian cartel, that is trying to rob us of the rights that every human being is born with.
Thank you for your courage!
Thank you for your commitment!
Thank you for your brotherhood!
I can pledge to you, that I will go down, dying with my boots on,
fighting side by side with all of you, to make sure
we return these rights and preserve them for our children.
I will see all of you on the barricades!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.