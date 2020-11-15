Kennedy - You are on the front line of the most important battle in history

You are on the front line of the most important battle in history.



The battle to save democracy, freedom, human liberty and human dignity,

from this totalitarian cartel, that is trying to rob us of the rights that every human being is born with.



Thank you for your courage!

Thank you for your commitment!

Thank you for your brotherhood!



I can pledge to you, that I will go down, dying with my boots on,

fighting side by side with all of you, to make sure

we return these rights and preserve them for our children.



I will see all of you on the barricades!