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How Psychology Has Replaced Ethics
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40 views • June 25, 2021
According to Immanuel Kant, in the 'Metaphysics of Morals,' Anthropology tells us What Is, Ethics tells us what Ought To Be'. G.E. Moore, in 1903, worried that, in a materialistic world, Psychology has increasingly replaced Ethics. The problem? Like Anthropology, Psychology sets itself up to be a description of What Is. It does not provide standards of behavior, or ideals toward which people should strive. It is descriptive rather than prescriptive. Why we bring this to your attention is the insight that this is why so-called 'social justice warriors' always use fake psychology terms as they attempt to bully people into compliance with their demands. Fake psychology is their version of Ethics. (And it's used to promote ideas and behaviors that are incredibly unethical.)
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