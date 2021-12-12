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Facts About SLAVERY They Don't Teach You at School
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154 views • December 12, 2021
No one talks about the slavery that was happening to Whites during the Civil War. You know, the war that was supposed to end slavery. Irish immigrants were conscripted straight into the army to fight the south. Conscription is slavery!
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