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Graphene Hydroxide RAZOR BLADES found in the COVID Jabs - Dr. Andreas Noack
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137 views • December 14, 2021
Stefan Reich gives an introduction and has translated this video from German to English. World carbon expert Dr. Andreas Noack in Austria reports. It is not graphene oxide in the vaccines, it is graphene hydroxide, which is not biodegradable and slices up blood vessels. Dr. Noack was murdered 4 days after this video was published.
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