CBS propaganda piece dropped about the Biolabs in Ukraine!
GalacticStorm
Published 17 days ago |
FAKE NEWS propaganda piece dropped by CBS today! It’s a story about the Biolabs in Ukraine!

The biolabs they said didn’t exist, but now they do. 

In the video they repeatedly use buzzwords like “debunked” and “baseless” when referring to the accusations of Biological weapons, and then in the same breath, admit that they are housing some of the most deadly pathogens on earth.

These propagandists don’t want you to recognize that THE PATHOGEN IS THE WEAPON!

BIOCLANDESTINE on telegram had this to say:

CBS just showed a video of a little Ukrainian lady, housing some of the most deadly pathogens known to man, in a residential area where her only security is a senile dog… and she admits that if one were to get out, it would be catastrophic… and this is supposed to make us feel safer?

They just shut down the world for 2 years over a man-made virus that leaked from a lab… and these people expect us to trust grandma and her dog with Cholera and Anthrax?


Keywords
fake newsrussiaukraineinvasionfake mediaus biolabs

