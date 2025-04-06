Ice Your Way to Tough! Biohack #18: Ice baths

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sore after lifting? Biohack #18: Ice baths. Submerge 10 minutes post-workout, in 50 degrees Fahrenheit water. It cuts muscle ache and speeds recovery. Studies show it slashes inflammation—spring-ready fast. Grit up, chill out, dominate trails!
Want more biohacking secrets to fuel your spring adventures? Sign up for our newsletter now! Get cutting-edge tips like ‘Ice Baths’ your way to power delivered straight to your inbox—stay lean, strong, and ready for anything. Join today and level up your game! https://mailchi.mp/nnbl/newsletter
Source: European Journal of Applied Physiology