From WIRED “A data broker tracked the cell phones of visitors to Jeffrey Epstein's private island where he and associates allegedly sexually assaulted countless women and underaged girls”
Woah, who has been tracking you with this info?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.