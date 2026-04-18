🩸Donors are not sources for Israel's skin bank - dead Palestinians are - says, Palestinian-American analyst and commentator Khalid Turaani

🩸Activist: Donors are not sources for Israel's skin bank - dead Palestinians are

“Where do you think they got all this skin from? They are literally skinning the dead bodies of my brothers and sisters in Palestine,” Palestinian-American analyst and commentator Khalid Turaani states.

🗣 According to sources, Israel is home to the largest skin bank in the world, he adds.

Skin banks collect and store donated human skin for grafting to help people with serious injuries to recover.