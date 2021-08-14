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CELEBRITIES ARE SICK, EVIL, CHILD MOLESTING, CHILD EATING DEMONS. DON'T THINK SO?
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489 views • August 14, 2021
See for yourself and this barely scratches the surface. This is why I don't watch television, movies or listen to their demonic albums any more. I don't vote any more either. I choose not to encourage the criminals. ~ JIM CRENSHAW
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