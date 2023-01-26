[Jan 23, 2018] CNN's "Beme" News Comes To California To Cover Climate Engineering Issue ( Geoengineering Watch ) [Dane Wigington]

http://GeoengineeringWatch.org TO READ OR POST COMMENTS ON THIS VIDEO, PLEASE GO DIRECTLY TO THE ARTICLE

Mainstream media’s near total failure to tell the truth on any subject is a primary reason populations are still so completely disconnected from reality on countless issues with climate engineering at the top of the list. This short on-air morning news interview covering the climate engineering / geoengineering issue was recently recorded in Northern California at the KQMS radio station. Present at this brief interview were a reporter and her videographer who work for a startup branch of CNN News. The pair from CNN were in Northern California to investigate the critical issue of climate engineering (though the questions posed by the CNN employee near the end of the short interview indicated a bias toward the official narrative of geoengineering denial). All available data conclusively confirms that climate engineering programs have long since been fully deployed. Legitimate investigation is an obligation for any who claim to care about the future of our children and the web of life. This 12 minute video documents the geoengineering discussion and debate that occurred on the Northern California live news broadcast.

After the radio broadcast exchange, the CNN interviewer and videographer spent the whole day with me to continue their “investigation” of the geoengineering issue. The expected "official geoengineering denial" bias of the CNN reporter was evident at many points of questioning during the day. Due to this factor, a member of the anti-geoengineering legal team (working with geoengineeringwatch.org) requested reasonable assurance from CNN that my responses to their questions would not be edited out. The CNN group refused to offer any assurance of objectivity in their film release agreement. For this reason, I have refused to sign the release. Given the rapidly increasing desperation of the power structure to falsely discredit any who dare to speak out about the climate engineering atrocities, we will have to wait and see what they do now. Reaching a critical mass of climate engineering awareness with the population is absolutely essential, this is the only way forward in the fight to expose and halt climate engineering. This effort will take all of our efforts, it will take all of us working together. Sharing credible data from a credible source is the most effective and efficient way to wake others to the geoengineering assault. Help us to sound the alarm, make your voice heard.

Dane Wigington

