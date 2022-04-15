An Important Update

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Patriot Strong
Patriot Strong
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321 views • April 15, 2022
Hi! My name is Courtney. Thank you for tuning in. I started my podcast in January of 2021, after being tired and fed up with the way that our mainstream media had been reporting the news. "Be the change you want to see" .. and I took that too heart. So here I am, coming atcha weekly (if not more) to update the latest on what's going on in the this upside down world we're living in! Make sure that you subscribe to the podcast! You can follow me on these social media sites, or support the podcast by shopping with one of the affiliate links!

Thank you for your constant and continued support! God Bless You! God Bless this Country, and together we're Patriot Strong!

Here is a list of all my affiliate links! From health and wellness, prepping and preparedness, 2A rights and more! Please feel free to check out the links and treat yourself! Thank you so so much for all of your support! You guys are awesome!

Health Ranger Store: https://bit.ly/3LDXzyn
National Conceal and Carry Association: ncca.refr.cc/PatriotStrong
Hero Soap Company: herosoapcompany.com/patriotstrong
Patriot Shop Club: mymelaleuca.com/PatriotStrong
Leggings and Clothing: LeggingGirl.com/PatriotStrong
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