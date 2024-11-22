Russia Struck Ukraine With The World's Most Powerful Hypersonic Ballistic Missile 'ORESHNIK'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
On the night of November 21, Russia launched the most devastating missile attack on Ukraine. And judging by the incoming information, the Ukrainian authorities and the so-called Western leaders will be in a state of shock from this demonstration of the power by Russia for a long time. It is noteworthy that Moscow carried out this missile attack immediately after the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation officially announced the downing of two British 'Storm Shadow' cruise missiles in Russian airspace. It seems that the Biden administration's decision to allow Ukraine to use Western long-range missiles deep into Russian territory has indeed proved to be fatal not only for Kiev but also for Western countries...................................................................................................... ******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/