© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Intellectual Tariq Ali speaks out on Assange's case & U.S. wars (MIRRORED)
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
79 views • February 17, 2020
Intellectual Tariq Ali speaks out on Assange's case & U.S. wars (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel acTVism Munich at:-
https://youtu.be/h_KPqLHAGuE
✔ More videos coming on this topic. Subscribe here: https://goo.gl/aMkRjb
In this speech given on the 4th of February 2020 in a public rally for Julian Assange at the Royal National Hotel in London, author, writer, filmmaker and public intellectual Tariq Ali speaks about the case of Julian Assange. Furthermore he contextualises Assange’s case by focusing on U.S. wars and points out the double standards observed when it comes to the application of international law. Ali closes the speech by surfacing the importance of collective action around the case of Julian Assange.
To read the transcript of this video: https://bit.ly/2OLuZQE
Here is the full list of our videos on this topic:
► Interview with Assange's Father:
https://youtu.be/roiyDkNbOkc
► Richard Burgon's speech:
https://youtu.be/yhSnZ91VcyU
► Interview with Nils Melzer:
https://youtu.be/f9KRxF9oVxQ
► Jennifer Robinson's speech:
https://youtu.be/gfBHcxK5HkQ
► Nils Melzer's speech:
https://youtu.be/FQrlJOk2YMo
► Don't Extradite Assange Report:
https://youtu.be/AqEz3y4cn0Y
► Kristinn Hrafnsson's speech:
https://youtu.be/KeFPSQVqwPI
► Abby Martin, Snowden, Chomsky, Jill Stein, Varoufakis, Horvat & Richter Respond:
https://youtu.be/39IUOeQvaOw
FOLLOW US ONLINE:
► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/acTVism/
► Instagram: actv_munich
► Website: http://www.actvism.org/
► Twitter: https://twitter.com/acTVismMunich
► YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/acTVismMunich/
DONATE:
► PayPal: [email protected]
► Patreon: https://bit.ly/2xbLFIp
► Betterplace (Credit Card incl.): https://bit.ly/2O7iwci
► INT. BANK ACC: DE89430609678224073600
For our German viewers // Für unsere deutschen Zuschauer:
Für Community-Übersetzungen sind wir stets dankbar. Bitte schicken Sie die Übersetzung zur Korrektur an uns, nach der wir diese dann ins Video einpflegen werden. Bitte haben Sie Verständnis.
Citation of YouTube Thumbnail:
Author: Verso
Source & Link of Original Image:
https://www.versobooks.com/authors/63-tariq-ali
Note: acTVism Munich is a non-profit, volunteer-based and independent media organization. No copyright harm or infringement is intended. All content produced by acTVism Munich is for educational and commercial purposes. In case copyright or license were not properly stated, please contact us via [email protected] and we shall take down or change the image accordingly.
#wikileaks #julianassange #assange #tariqali
Category
Education
Mirrored from YouTube channel acTVism Munich at:-
https://youtu.be/h_KPqLHAGuE
✔ More videos coming on this topic. Subscribe here: https://goo.gl/aMkRjb
In this speech given on the 4th of February 2020 in a public rally for Julian Assange at the Royal National Hotel in London, author, writer, filmmaker and public intellectual Tariq Ali speaks about the case of Julian Assange. Furthermore he contextualises Assange’s case by focusing on U.S. wars and points out the double standards observed when it comes to the application of international law. Ali closes the speech by surfacing the importance of collective action around the case of Julian Assange.
To read the transcript of this video: https://bit.ly/2OLuZQE
Here is the full list of our videos on this topic:
► Interview with Assange's Father:
https://youtu.be/roiyDkNbOkc
► Richard Burgon's speech:
https://youtu.be/yhSnZ91VcyU
► Interview with Nils Melzer:
https://youtu.be/f9KRxF9oVxQ
► Jennifer Robinson's speech:
https://youtu.be/gfBHcxK5HkQ
► Nils Melzer's speech:
https://youtu.be/FQrlJOk2YMo
► Don't Extradite Assange Report:
https://youtu.be/AqEz3y4cn0Y
► Kristinn Hrafnsson's speech:
https://youtu.be/KeFPSQVqwPI
► Abby Martin, Snowden, Chomsky, Jill Stein, Varoufakis, Horvat & Richter Respond:
https://youtu.be/39IUOeQvaOw
FOLLOW US ONLINE:
► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/acTVism/
► Instagram: actv_munich
► Website: http://www.actvism.org/
► Twitter: https://twitter.com/acTVismMunich
► YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/acTVismMunich/
DONATE:
► PayPal: [email protected]
► Patreon: https://bit.ly/2xbLFIp
► Betterplace (Credit Card incl.): https://bit.ly/2O7iwci
► INT. BANK ACC: DE89430609678224073600
For our German viewers // Für unsere deutschen Zuschauer:
Für Community-Übersetzungen sind wir stets dankbar. Bitte schicken Sie die Übersetzung zur Korrektur an uns, nach der wir diese dann ins Video einpflegen werden. Bitte haben Sie Verständnis.
Citation of YouTube Thumbnail:
Author: Verso
Source & Link of Original Image:
https://www.versobooks.com/authors/63-tariq-ali
Note: acTVism Munich is a non-profit, volunteer-based and independent media organization. No copyright harm or infringement is intended. All content produced by acTVism Munich is for educational and commercial purposes. In case copyright or license were not properly stated, please contact us via [email protected] and we shall take down or change the image accordingly.
#wikileaks #julianassange #assange #tariqali
Category
Education
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.