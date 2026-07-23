This week on the Highwire July 23, 2026 at https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/super-surveillance-toxic-strawberries-autism-beyond-the-trend/.

"Episode 486: SUPER SURVEILLANCE, TOXIC STRAWBERRIES & AUTISM BEYOND “THE TREND

Del returns from CPAC UK with a surprising look at how many prominent European leaders are openly embracing the medical freedom movement.

Then, is Orwell’s “1984” becoming reality? Jefferey Jaxen investigates the rapid expansion of Flock surveillance cameras and the growing backlash against them. Plus, could the strawberries in your refrigerator contain hidden chemicals linked to cancer?

Finally, Del sits down with musician, author, and advocate Tyler Hudson for a deeply personal conversation about his family’s autism journey, his new book “The Missing Lyrics,” and the growing divide between today’s autism narrative and the realities faced by families living with profound disability.

Guests: Tyler Hudson, Erin Bello, Esq

Airdate: July 23, 2026"