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'Super Green' Pass - Italy Goes Vax Totalitarian Super Or Regular Green Submit To Stay In Society 12-6-21
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51 views • December 08, 2021
Super-green all vxxd up no testing allowed to get it - go anywhere do anything ..'regular' green - test results accepted but less 'privileges' ..no-vx no test you're out
...Italy full-fledged totalitarianism underway
http://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/
...Italy full-fledged totalitarianism underway
http://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/
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