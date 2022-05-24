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Carbon Capture or Taxpayer Trap?
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59 views • May 24, 2022
Congress and the Biden Administration are dedicating billions of taxpayer dollars to reach net-zero carbon use by 2050. Two of their pet projects are carbon capture and storage, and carbon dioxide removal, technologies that play a major role in the Department of Energy’s recently announced Earthshots Initiative. Isaac Orr, policy fellow at the Center of the American Experiment joins The New American to discuss these technologies and what government subsidies hold in store for the ongoing energy crisis.
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