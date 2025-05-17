(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

On December 18 of 2020, the Honorable Minister, Louis Farrakhan invited me, Dr Jack Lyons-Weiler, Bobby Kennedy Jr, several doctors, including, I think, Dr Alim from the Nation of Islam to Chicago on December 18, and said, based on the data, should I recommend this to my people?

And at the end of the day, we showed him straight out data that showed there were solutions, and we walked away, and he said, I heard you, Judy, regardless the stigma, regardless what anybody said, we sat and listened to another human being, and we saved 5 million people because he said, No, I won't inflict that. I'll trust, and I'm a scientist. It was beautiful.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 07/12/2022

