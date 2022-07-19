Rep. Michael Waltz Comments on CCP’s Infiltration in America

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https://gnews.org/post/pw31bd13
07/17/2022 Rep. Michael Waltz: The CCP is buying up America, creating dependency on them. And the unwitting investors investing in Chinese companies tied to the Chinese Communist Party that may very well end up turning around and fighting America. We are funding their expansion.