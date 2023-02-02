BBC The News Benders 1968 Full Show –Truth In Plain Sight–Caution: 100% Honesty ahead In this BBC Show from 1968 dramatically exposes the truth of how "THEY" have scripted our world since the advent of Television & Mass Media. All the deception that is revealed is 100% spot-on,

From creating the News to faking Space Travel to faking Wars/Conflicts, Radiation scares and more.





Some more things to consider:

https://undersoutherneyes.edpinsent.com/the-news-benders/ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thirty-Minute_Theatre http://www.screenonline.org.uk/tv/id/1403399/index.html https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7WUJwq1fkD0

