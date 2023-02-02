Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
BBC "The News Benders" 1968 Full Show –Truth In Plain SIght
11 views
channel image
For The Love of Truth
Published 15 days ago |

BBC The News Benders 1968 Full Show –Truth In Plain Sight–Caution: 100% Honesty ahead In this BBC Show from 1968 dramatically exposes the truth of how "THEY" have scripted our world since the advent of Television & Mass Media. All the deception that is revealed is 100% spot-on, 

From creating the News to faking Space Travel to faking Wars/Conflicts, Radiation scares and more.


Some more things to consider:

https://undersoutherneyes.edpinsent.com/the-news-benders/ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thirty-Minute_Theatre http://www.screenonline.org.uk/tv/id/1403399/index.html https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7WUJwq1fkD0

Keywords
fake newsbbcmind benders

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket