BBC The News Benders 1968 Full Show –Truth In Plain Sight–Caution: 100% Honesty ahead In this BBC Show from 1968 dramatically exposes the truth of how "THEY" have scripted our world since the advent of Television & Mass Media. All the deception that is revealed is 100% spot-on,
From creating the News to faking Space Travel to faking Wars/Conflicts, Radiation scares and more.
Some more things to consider:
https://undersoutherneyes.edpinsent.com/the-news-benders/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thirty-Minute_Theatre
http://www.screenonline.org.uk/tv/id/1403399/index.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7WUJwq1fkD0
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.