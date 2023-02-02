© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BBC The News Benders 1968 Full Show –Truth In Plain Sight–Caution: 100% Honesty ahead In this BBC Show from 1968 dramatically exposes the truth of how "THEY" have scripted our world since the advent of Television & Mass Media. All the deception that is revealed is 100% spot-on,
From creating the News to faking Space Travel to faking Wars/Conflicts, Radiation scares and more.
Some more things to consider:
https://undersoutherneyes.edpinsent.com/the-news-benders/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thirty-Minute_Theatre
http://www.screenonline.org.uk/tv/id/1403399/index.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7WUJwq1fkD0