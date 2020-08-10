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Jamaica Shut Down, and Mastercard To Merge Vacc. With Cashless Money System
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67 views • August 10, 2020
“There is no guarantee, and anyone who is involved in vaccinology will tell you, that we will have a safe, efficient vaccine, but we are cautiously optimistic.”
Dr. Anthony Fauci
“Freedom is not free.”
Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness
Every day, every week, this world changes, and it doesn’t seem to be for the better. This week Dave and Simone discuss how AstraZeneca (large pharmaceutical company) has been granted protection from future product liability claims related to its COVID-19 vaccine, how a Jamaican school has outwardly discriminated against a child because of her hair, the beginning of the SECOND WAVE lockdowns, as well as the beginning of the Cashless Money systems.
Stay alert! Stay aware! Stay educated!
Dr. Anthony Fauci
“Freedom is not free.”
Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness
Every day, every week, this world changes, and it doesn’t seem to be for the better. This week Dave and Simone discuss how AstraZeneca (large pharmaceutical company) has been granted protection from future product liability claims related to its COVID-19 vaccine, how a Jamaican school has outwardly discriminated against a child because of her hair, the beginning of the SECOND WAVE lockdowns, as well as the beginning of the Cashless Money systems.
Stay alert! Stay aware! Stay educated!
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