But if your eye is evil, your whole body will be full of DARKNESS - Matthew 6:23

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“But if thine eye be evil, thy whole body shall be full of darkness. If therefore the light that is in thee be darkness, how great is that darkness!”
King James Version (KJV)
Mirrored - Ja De