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HOW WILL YOU CREATE AN IMPACT TODAY?
The Leah Steele Channel
The Leah Steele Channel
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121 views • January 14, 2022
ARE YOU HOLDING YOURSELF AND BUSINESS BACK BECAUSE YOUR MESSAGE ISN’T PERFECT YET?

Press play to learn why having clarity and consistency in your business is a necessity. It’s one of the most common mistakes I see people make. So many people are striving for perfection, waiting to be ‘READY,’ but being ready and perfect will not change people’s lives. YOU and YOUR message are what will create those changes!

I want to challenge you right now, just as I recently did inside one of my paid containers. I challenge you to start building your community; it’s time to begin getting used to showing up in a consistent and disciplined way because if you impact even just one person, if you say one thing that makes one person’s life better that day, you’ve done your job!

Comment “I’m All In” down in the comments if you are up for the challenge!

And if you want to hear me riff on how business in the online space has changed, check out this short video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MdSdghzP8lU and be sure you are following my YouTube Channel!
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL5ZKzIqE48oodQutpZ9cUQ

*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch

To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch

* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
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Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
Keywords
freedommindsetmanifestationspiritualitymoneyconsciousnesswealthpurposeeconomic freedomhereticwealth consciousnessspiritual businessspiritual entrepreneurspiritual developmentbusiness alchemyleah steelethe wealth witchwealth mindsetpurpose work
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy