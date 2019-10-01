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REFRESHER: Trump vs. Hillary on LGBTQ RIGHTS
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17 views • October 01, 2019
There is a big debate going on with Trump on what he is doing for the gay community. Trump has never stood on a more solid ground for gay rights, even when Hillary was still supporting "traditional" marriage. We as AMERICANS have a right to LOVE who we want, without being judged. Thank you for watching, please subscribe for more!
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