The Real Precursor Part 14 Yes Those People ?

Several teams are attempting to expand the genetic code. The four natural DNA bases can be arranged in 64 different three-letter combinations, called codons, that specify amino acids. But redundancy in this code — for instance, CGC, CGA, CGG and CGT all stand for the amino acid arginine — means that nearly all proteins needed for life are made of just 20 amino acids.

Researchers including geneticist George Church of Harvard Medical School in Boston, Massachusetts, are working on repurposing redundant codons to specify new amino acids. Romesberg’s group is exploring a different strategy: adding an entirely new base pair into DNA. That would vastly increase the number of possible codons, in theory giving cells the ability to exploit more than 100 extra amino acids.

Although Church still believes that his own approach is more practical for most applications, he describes the new work as a “milestone in exploring the fundamental building blocks of life”.

Researchers first imagined an expanded genetic alphabet in the early 1960s. The first big success came in 1989, when a team led by chemist Steven Benner, then at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich, forged DNA molecules containing modified forms of cytosine and guanine2. These "funny" DNA letters, as Benner has called them, could replicate and make RNA and proteins in test-tube reactions.

