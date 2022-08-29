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Joe Rogan Suggests Americans 'Vote Republican' to 'Not Repeat' the 'Serious Errors' Made During COVID
"You look at guys like Ron DeSantis, who kept Florida open and had some pretty reasonable policies ... He mapped it out on television; he was widely criticized for this, where he was saying [things] like, 'We need to protect our elders. We need to make sure that medical care is available for those people. And everyone else, you should be able to do whatever you want to do.' Protect your freedom."
Source
https://rumble.com/v1htgbl-joe-rogan-vote-republican.html