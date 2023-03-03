Create New Account
Here’s How Frequency Instruments Can Help Combat Viruses
Finding Genius Podcast
Did you know that frequency instruments can be used for this!? 🤯

In this video, James Bare, the inventor of the Rife and Bare System, talks about what other things frequency instruments can be used for!

According to James, frequency instruments can be used to TREAT chronic illnesses as well as eliminate viruses lurking in the air. 🦠

Check out the website in my profile to learn more!

