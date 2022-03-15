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U.S. Funded Bio Weapons In Ukraine And Criminal Evidence Exposed In Pfizer Docs
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10193 views • March 15, 2022
Yes the U.S. funded bio weapons in Ukraine and anyone who says they didn't is a liar. Also Pfizer Documents seem to show criminal activity. These people lie to themselves and think they are good. They don't think of themselves as evil. But, I do not let them deceive themselves and I expose their evil ways.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
Tulsi Gabbard Exposes Mitt Romney and the Globalist lies on Ukraine Bio Weapons labs
https://twitter.com/TulsiGabbard/status/1503476436069363713?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1503476436069363713%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpublish.twitter.com%2F%3Fquery%3Dhttps3A2F2Ftwitter.com2FTulsiGabbard2Fstatus2F1503476436069363713widget%3DTweet
Dr. Francis Boyle on Ukraine Bio Weapons Labs
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=622fa3198e5a4374b649cbbf
Gateway Pundit headline
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/not-just-wuhan-document-shows-us-military-funding-bioresearch-coronavirus-insectivorous-bats-ukraine/
Dr. Naomi Wolf on the Criminal Evidence Exposed In Pfizer Docs
https://rumble.com/vxdi8v-dr.-wolf-covid-dosages-and-variance-amongst-batches.html
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
Tulsi Gabbard Exposes Mitt Romney and the Globalist lies on Ukraine Bio Weapons labs
https://twitter.com/TulsiGabbard/status/1503476436069363713?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1503476436069363713%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpublish.twitter.com%2F%3Fquery%3Dhttps3A2F2Ftwitter.com2FTulsiGabbard2Fstatus2F1503476436069363713widget%3DTweet
Dr. Francis Boyle on Ukraine Bio Weapons Labs
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=622fa3198e5a4374b649cbbf
Gateway Pundit headline
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/not-just-wuhan-document-shows-us-military-funding-bioresearch-coronavirus-insectivorous-bats-ukraine/
Dr. Naomi Wolf on the Criminal Evidence Exposed In Pfizer Docs
https://rumble.com/vxdi8v-dr.-wolf-covid-dosages-and-variance-amongst-batches.html
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